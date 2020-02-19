|
Geraldine L. Hayes "Gerry"
Born to Eternal Life Feb. 18, 2020, age 97 years. Beloved wife of the late Gerald "Jerry". Dear mother of Mark (Gabriele), Steven (Karen), Susan Freiheit, Diane (John) Henry, Brian and Nancy (Tony) Dercola. Also 15 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 8 great-great grandchildren. Sister-in-law of Willard Hayes. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation Tues. Feb. 25, from 4 - 6 PM at ST. AGNES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 12801 W. Fairmount Ave., Butler, WI 53007, with Mass of Christian Burial at 6 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020