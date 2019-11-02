|
Geraldine L Kortsch
Port Washington - "Jeri" (nee Schmitt) was born on the east side of Milwaukee December 3, 1939 to Marie and Herman Schmitt. She attended St Peter and Paul grade school and graduated from Messmer High School 1957. She graduated from St Agnes School of Nursing in 1960. She worked at St Joseph and VA Hospitals in Milwaukee. On August 11, 1962 she wed Robert A Kortsch. They moved to Port Washington, WI in 1965 where they raised 7 children. She worked as a supervisor at St Alphonsus Hospital in Port Washington where she worked with close friend Joan Anderson. Jeri loved to travel and took many trips with the entire family, her husband, and a few on her own. Common places were Jamaica, Paris, and New Mexico. She was passionate about donating to charities and created a nursing scholarship for Native American students. She doted on her grandchildren, never forgetting a birthday or passing up the chance to shower them with gifts. She adored her dogs and rarely went anywhere without them. Jeri is survived by husband Robert, children Karen (Ron Fuchs) Kortsch of IL, Mary (Scott) Thomas of MN, Joseph (Kara Clayton) Kortsch of TX, Jenny (Rich) Schmidt, Lucia (Paul Poehlman) Kortsch, Lisa (Rob) Dunford all of WI, and Jessica Lundquist Kortsch of NC, grandchildren Erica, Bobby, Freddy, Joey, Jackson, Katie, Alex, Nathanial, Meghan, Anderson, Georgianna, and Reily. She is further survived by her sister Mary Jo Schmitt. Special thanks to close family friends Rhema Bonde who has been there for this entire family and Sue Schoessow who helped in so many ways. Thank you to the friends and relatives who visited and supported Jeri and Bob. In lieu of flowers memorials are encouraged to House of Peace, Capuchin Community Services, P.O. Box 05830, Milwaukee, WI 53205-0830 or www.capuchincommunityservices.org
A Visitation for Geraldine will be held from 4:00PM-7:00PM at Eernisse Funeral Home (1600 W. Grand Ave. Port Washington, WI 53074) on Thursday, November 7, 2019. A second Visitation will be held at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Parish Church (2490 N. Cramer St. Milwaukee, WI 53211) on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 10:00AM-11:00AM with a Mass of Christian Burial immediately following Visitation. Geraldine will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Cemetery in Port Washington, WI at 1:00PM following the service.
