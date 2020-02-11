|
|
Geraldine L. "Gerri" Lund
Milwaukee - (Nee Olszewski) Born Dec 2, 1944; passed away peacefully Feb 9, 2020. Reunited with her love Larry after 22 years apart. Mother to Michael Olszewski, Christopher (Sherry) Lund, Joey (Melissa) Lund, and Michelle (Michael) Kreitzer. Grandma Gerri to Jennifer, Victoria, Christine and Alex. Great grandma to 8. Sister to the late Donna (the late Forrest) Bahr, the late Audrey
(the late Thurman) Hawkins, Patricia (Bob) Olszewski, Arthur (the late Darlene) Olszewski, and Rita (Edward) Mendez. Best friend and sister to Candice (the late Paul) Zielinski) whom helped take care of her for the past 20 years.
Visitation on Thursday, February 13, from 4:00PM - 7:00PM at the funeral home chapel. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 10:00AM at St. John Paul II Parish - St. Helen Church. 3329 S. 10th St. Milwaukee. Interment private.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020