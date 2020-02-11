Services
Max A Sass & Sons Milwaukee - Oklahoma Chapel
1515 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 645-4992
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Max A Sass & Sons Milwaukee
1515 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John Paul II Parish - St. Helen Church
3329 S. 10th St. Milwaukee
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Lund
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine L. "Gerri" Lund


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine L. "Gerri" Lund Notice
Geraldine L. "Gerri" Lund

Milwaukee - (Nee Olszewski) Born Dec 2, 1944; passed away peacefully Feb 9, 2020. Reunited with her love Larry after 22 years apart. Mother to Michael Olszewski, Christopher (Sherry) Lund, Joey (Melissa) Lund, and Michelle (Michael) Kreitzer. Grandma Gerri to Jennifer, Victoria, Christine and Alex. Great grandma to 8. Sister to the late Donna (the late Forrest) Bahr, the late Audrey

(the late Thurman) Hawkins, Patricia (Bob) Olszewski, Arthur (the late Darlene) Olszewski, and Rita (Edward) Mendez. Best friend and sister to Candice (the late Paul) Zielinski) whom helped take care of her for the past 20 years.

Visitation on Thursday, February 13, from 4:00PM - 7:00PM at the funeral home chapel. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 10:00AM at St. John Paul II Parish - St. Helen Church. 3329 S. 10th St. Milwaukee. Interment private.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Milwaukee - Oklahoma Chapel
Download Now
jsonline