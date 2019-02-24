Services
Andrus, Geraldine M. (Nee Jagozinski) Passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the age of 82. Beloved wife of the late Arnold. Loving mother of Susan (Richard) Bates, Mark (Denise) and Kelly (Maile). Dear grandmother of Nicholas (Erin) Bates, Courtney Riege, Kaila (Grant), Erika, Shawn (Sara) and Samantha (Dustin). Great-grandmother of Carson, Roman, Lincoln, Connor, Titan, Drake, Archer, Barret and Brooklyn. Sister of Diane (the late Ron) Sobczak and Camille (Rick) Baldewicz. Further survived by special nephews, other relatives and friends. Geri loved spending time with her family and cooking for them. Special thank you to the staff at Alden Estates of Jefferson. Visitation at the funeral home Tuesday February 26 from 4-6 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the are suggested.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019
