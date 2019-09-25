Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
Prayer Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
Geraldine M. Berg

Geraldine M. Berg
Geraldine M. Berg

Menomonee Falls - (Nee Bell) Passed away peacefully on Sunday September 22, 2019 age 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert Berg. Loving mother of the late Frank Berg, John (Ann) Berg , Rose (Gus) Koremenos and Jim (Judy) Berg. Grandmother of 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

A celebration of Geraldine's Life will take place on Friday, September 27 at Harder Funeral Home from 11:00 AM until the time of prayer service at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, if desired memorials to Baron's Venture www.creatingpathwaysfarm.com would be appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 25, 2019
