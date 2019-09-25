|
Geraldine M. Berg
Menomonee Falls - (Nee Bell) Passed away peacefully on Sunday September 22, 2019 age 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert Berg. Loving mother of the late Frank Berg, John (Ann) Berg , Rose (Gus) Koremenos and Jim (Judy) Berg. Grandmother of 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
A celebration of Geraldine's Life will take place on Friday, September 27 at Harder Funeral Home from 11:00 AM until the time of prayer service at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, if desired memorials to Baron's Venture www.creatingpathwaysfarm.com would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 25, 2019