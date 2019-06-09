Services
Geraldine M. Grau Notice
Grau, Geraldine M. (Nee Leow) June 7, 2019 at the age of 89 years, joined her late husband Clarence, while surrounded by family. Loving mother of Ken (Judy), Dave (Nancy), Pat (Jeff Ausprung) Frisque, Karen (Jeff Mills) and Michael (Michelle). Special grandmother of Corey (Shawn), Kelly, the late Kurt, Heather (Todd) Yurske, Christina (Dave) Anastasi, Paul (Amy), Amy (Peter) White, Eric, Ashley, Abbey, Adam, Michelle Frisque and 8 great-grandchildren. Further survived by her sister Ardith (the late John) Mizgalski and sister-in-law Margaret Leow. Preceded in death by her siblings Robert (Angeline) Leow, Mildred (Freeman) Dayton, Laverne (Leo) Potter and twin brother Gerald. Special thanks to the staff at Brenwood Assisted Living for their kind and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gerry's name to Life's Connection (Pro-Life Organization) are appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, June 11 at ST. ROMAN CHURCH (1810 W. Bolivar Ave) from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM followed by the Celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 PM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019
