Geraldine M. "Gerry" Maury
Geraldine "Gerry" M. Maury

Menomonee Falls - (nee Seese) Born to Eternal Life on October 2, 2020 age 91. Loving wife of Harold "Hal" J. Maury. Loving mother of Michael J. (Debbie) Maury, Susan (Bob) Glueckstein, Patricia Bedard, Diane Chandler and James H. Maury. Dear grandmother of Christopher (Taylor) Maury, Steve (Bridgette) Maury, Scott Maury, Lori Moulton, Kelly (Nick) Kochan, Daniel (Brittney) Bedard, Joseph (fiancee Coral) Chandler and great grandchildren Kayla, Ethan, Madeyln Moulton. Sister of John (Pattie) Maury. Aunt to Kimberly (Ray) Baczynski and Bryan Maury. Gerry was dearly attached and will be missed by her kitty "Molly".

Gerry was a member of the Sea Cadets as Petty Officer, in charge of directing the marches of the groups on parades down Wisconsin Avenue and entertained Member of the military during World War II. On January 27, 1951 Hal and Gerry were married at Calvary Presbyterian Church in Milwaukee. Gerry sang in the choir and was also member of the youth group.

Gerry was also a member of Order of the Eastern Star, she was past Worthy Matron, Aurora Chapter in Menomonee Falls with Harold who was the Worthy Patron. She was a member of two Easter Star Grand Chapter Operating Committees. She supported her children in the many Masonic organization and activities to which they belonged. She was a member of St. Paul U.C.C., Menomonee Falls and volunteered with the Christmas Cookie sales. She also volunteered at Community Memorial Hospital , Menomonee Falls Shady Lane School Library and P.T.A.

Gerry was proud of her Irish heritage. She loved to dance, especially square dancing and was a good dancer.

Visitation Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Menomonee Falls from 10AM until time of the Memorial Service at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Paul U.C.C. would be appreciated.








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 5 to Oct. 11, 2020.
