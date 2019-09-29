|
Geraldine M. Richards
(nee Sabastian) Born to Eternal Life Sept. 24, 2019. Age 86. Beloved wife for 67 years of William. Dear mother of Susan, Barbara, Linda (Keith) Polster and Robert (Judy). Loving grandmother of Jeffrey, Kyle and Melissa and sister of Patricia. Also survived by great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Memorial Gathering Tues. Oct. 1, 2019 from 4:30pm until the time of Memorial Service at 6pm, all at Jelacic Funeral Home, 5639 W. Hampton Ave.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019