Geraldine M. Sobocinski
Geraldine M. Sobocinski

Passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the age of 96. Born on May 22, 1924, Gerie was the daughter of the late Carl and Mamie Peter and the sister of the late Bernadine Peter Matuszak. On June 25, 1949 Gerie married Harvey Raymond Sobocinski of Cudahy. Gerie and Harvey had one son, Harvey Joseph Sobocinski, who was born in 1950. Harvey Raymond Sobocinski passed away in 1978.

Gerie graduated from St. Veronica School in 1938 and St. Mary's Academy in 1942. She enjoyed a career as a secretary, primarily at the Veterans Administration in Milwaukee. Gerie loved animals, music, ice skating, bargain shopping and cherished her Catholic faith.

Gerie is survived by her son, Harvey Joseph Sobocinski and many relatives and friends. Visitation for Gerie will be held at St. Veronica Church, 353 E. Norwich St. on Wednesday, October 14th, 2020 from 10-11AM with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Entombment Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in Cudahy.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Veronica Church
OCT
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Veronica Church
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
3801 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 744-7039
