Geraldine M. Solomon
Franklin - Geraldine Mary (nee Lunz) Solomon passed away peacefully March 27, 2020 at the age of 78 years, after an 8 year battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She graduated from Holy Angels Academy in 1959 and Marquette University School of Nursing in 1963. The following weekend she married Harold Solomon Jr at St. John de Nepomuc Catholic Church in Milwaukee. They were married 55 years.
She started her nursing career as a Milwaukee Public Health Nurse and continued in various nursing jobs throughout her life.
Beloved Mother of Thomas, Sarah (Dan) Sutton, Stephen (Sharon), Jennifer (Robert) Schuler. Loving Nana of Gretta, William, Gracie, Samuel, Caroline, Matthew, Abigail, Nicholas, and Amanda. Preceded in death by her parents Gerald and Marion Lunz and husband Harold Solomon Jr.
The family would like to thank all of the loving staff at Silverado Memory Care Brookfield and Michelle, Jamie, Caitlin, Kayla, Danielle, Shanique, Brenda, and all other staff with Autumn Leaves Franklin, as well as Legacy Hospice.
Due to the current global situation, a private family funeral will be held on Friday April 3, 2020 at Rozga Funeral Home Lincoln Village Chapel in Milwaukee. Live video streaming will be available on Geraldine's tribute page on the Funeral Home website at www.rozgafuneral.com starting at 10:15 AM. Private entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. A public Memorial Mass celebrating Geraldine's life at the Basilica of St. Josaphat will be held at a date and time to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Basilica of St. Josaphat General Operating Fund or St.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020