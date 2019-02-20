|
McGovern, Sister Geraldine SSSF February 14th, 2019. Age 92. Survived by nieces, nephews, lifelong friends, and the School Sisters of St. Francis community with whom she shared life for 73 years. Visitation at St. Joseph Convent, 1501 So. Layton Blvd., Milwaukee, on Friday February 22nd, at 9:30 a.m., Wake service at 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment 1:30 p.m. at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to School Sisters of St. Francis are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019