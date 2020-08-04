1/
Geraldine P. Sowinski
Geraldine P. Sowinski

(Nee Phillip) Passed away peacefully August 1, 2020, age 91 years. Reunited with her beloved husband Joseph and son Michael. Loving mother of James (Carolyn) Sowinski, Paula (Mark) Schafer and John (Donna) Sowinski. Mother-in-law of Catherine Sowinski. Dear grandmother of LuAnne (John) Farr, Kathryn (Brian) Neimeyer, Lynae (Josie Leimbach) Sowinski, Thomas Sowinski, Deanna Schafer, Jena (Nicholas) Fast, David Schafer, Kayla Schafer, Michael Schafer, Steven (Lindsay) Schafer, Jennifer Sowinski, Melissa (Gary) Von Kaenel, and Christopher Sowinski. Great grandmother of Brandon, Joshua, and Nolan Chehak; Gabriel, Kaitlyn, and Abigail Farr; Michael and Benjamin Neimeyer; Aubrey, Titus, and Avery Grace Fast; Keagan Schafer. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Cecelia Phillip and sister Dolores (Florian) Komisarek.

Memorial Gathering at the Harder Funeral Home on Thursday, August 6 from 9:30 - 10:30 AM. Funeral Mass at QUEEN OF APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH, N35W23360 Capitol Dr., Pewaukee on 11:00 AM.

Geraldine was involved in Christian Mothers and other parish activities at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Menomonee Falls. She proudly served as the president of NARD Women's Auxiliary. She enjoyed gathering with family and friends to play cards, bingo, dominos, bowling, and golf. She loved reading and watching baseball.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Heart Association or AngelsGrace Hospice Foundation are appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Memorial Gathering
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Harder Funeral Home
AUG
6
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
QUEEN OF APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH
