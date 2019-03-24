Services
Geraldine "Gerry" Podratz

Geraldine "Gerry" Podratz Notice
Podratz, Geraldine "Gerry" (Nee Hafer) Passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the age of 90 years, preceded in death by her beloved husband Earl. Beloved mother of Mark, Craig (Gayle), Robin (James) Walsh. Grandmother of Jessica (Steve), James (Montana Mariscal) and great-grandmother of Miranda and Amelia. Private family services have been held. In lieu of flowers memorials to Wisconsin Humane Society (4500 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee WI 53208) or (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105)
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019
