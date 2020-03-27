|
|
Geraldine R. "Gerry" Koppa
Muskego - (nee Stralkowski)
Age 84. Passed away peacefully on March 20th. Devoted wife, and best friend of Vern for 62 years. Cherished mother of Kathleen (Scott) Hayek, Thomas (Lue Ann), Marjorie, Patrick (Laura), Michael (Victoria) and Kenneth (Heather). Loving Nana to 17 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Gerry graduated from Wausau's St. Mary's School of Nursing, and served at Milwaukee's VA Hospital, followed by Columbia Hospital, as a head nurse in Pediatrics. Upon the loss of their third child, she embraced her role as full-time homemaker, dutifully managing a house of five children, serving full course meals, and filling the house with the delectable aromas of her homemade desserts. Gerry enjoyed working with Vern at their co-owned business, Koppa's Fulbeli Deli, affectionately known to the family as "the store." McDonald's played a special role in her life, as well—from Sunday nights out, when she would take orders for the whole family in her signature cursive on a paper napkin, to taking every single grandchild on dates to the playland, to daily morning coffee with Vern in their favorite booth, it truly was an important part of her life. Gerry had an affinity for history and scenery. She and Vern traveled extensively throughout the US, including 49 of the 50 states, sharing countless hours together on the road, and enjoyed international tours of Europe and the Holy Land. She treasured friendship, and was a loyal friend to many. Her words to live by were, "God first, family, then friends." She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Marjorie Lynn, sister Peggy Ann Kent, and parents Casimir and Otilia Stralkowski. A private service was held. Memorial service to be held at St. Leonards Catholic Church of Muskego at a later date. Donations to Angels Grace Hospice of Oconomowoc are appreciated in lieu of flowers. Please send any condolences to Vern and family directly to Vern.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020