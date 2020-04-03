Resources
Born to Eternal Life March 27, 2020 at the age of 78 years. Devoted mother of Ronald (Kathy), Lynn, Russell (Paula) and Richard. Proud grandmother of Justin (Ashley), Adam (Lauren) and Alexander. Great-grandmother of Robert. Dear sister-in-law of Hubert (the late Lois) Broekema. Further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her loving husband Richard and sister Virginia Vingleman. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Caledonia, WI at a future date.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
