Riemer, Geraldyne A. "Gerry" (Nee Mollwitz) Residence, Wauwatosa. Born to Eternal Life on Monday, August 19, 2019. Age 94. Best friend and beloved wife of the late Roy Milton Riemer. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Gerry was also very fond of her longtime neighbors, the Foleys, and their kids, and thought of them as family. Gerry graduated from Riverside High School and loved to reminisce about her years working downtown in the banking field. She will be remembered for her soft voice, love of Frango mints, and frequent usage of the word "mercy!" She is reunited with the rest of the "Cousins' Club" gang: Fritz, Bev, Norb, Lois and Don. Thank you to the staff of The Lutheran Home for their compassionate care. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00am at Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield. Please meet in the red parking area.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019