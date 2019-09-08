Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
OLD SAINT MARY PARISH
844 N. Broadway
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
OLD SAINT MARY PARISH
844 N. Broadway
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geralyn Rolph
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geralyn M. (Mack) Rolph


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geralyn M. (Mack) Rolph Notice
Geralyn M. (Nee Mack) Rolph

Milwaukee - Passed peacefully August 28, 2019 at the age of 63. She was greatly loved and is survived by her son Adam Rolph, her sister Julie Mack (Washington DC) and many relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother Joseph Mack (Minnesota). She received her Diploma of Nursing degree at Luton and Dunstable Hospital School of Nursing in England, and worked as a Registered Nurse at St. Luke's Hospital and a number of other healthcare facilities. She was also a prized vocalist with a number of bands. A Memorial Mass in celebration of her life will be held at OLD SAINT MARY PARISH, 844 N. Broadway, Milwaukee at 10AM, Tuesday Sept. 10, with visitation at 9AM. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.





Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geralyn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline