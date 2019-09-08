|
Geralyn M. (Nee Mack) Rolph
Milwaukee - Passed peacefully August 28, 2019 at the age of 63. She was greatly loved and is survived by her son Adam Rolph, her sister Julie Mack (Washington DC) and many relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother Joseph Mack (Minnesota). She received her Diploma of Nursing degree at Luton and Dunstable Hospital School of Nursing in England, and worked as a Registered Nurse at St. Luke's Hospital and a number of other healthcare facilities. She was also a prized vocalist with a number of bands. A Memorial Mass in celebration of her life will be held at OLD SAINT MARY PARISH, 844 N. Broadway, Milwaukee at 10AM, Tuesday Sept. 10, with visitation at 9AM. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019