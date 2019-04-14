|
|
Pfannenstiel, Gerard Lee "Jerry" Jerry passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at age 78. He is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Patricia; their children, Jeanne (Mike) Suminski, Kristine (Keith) Brightman, Thomas (Stephanie) Pfannenstiel, and Daniel (Jennifer) Pfannenstiel; and grandchildren that filled his heart with pure joy, Jack, Bennett, Maxwell, Ellen, Nathaniel, Henry, and Lillian. Jerry is also survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, William (Joan) Pfannenstiel and John (Coleen) Pfannenstiel. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Pearl, and his brother, Thomas. Above all, Jerry loved his family. His kind and gentle spirit, welcoming soul, smile, hugs - love and laughter, will be missed by all. Visitation at ST. LEONARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, W173S7743 Westwood Dr. Muskego, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, from 1-3PM. Mass of Christian Burial at 3PM. Private burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials appreciated to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019