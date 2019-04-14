Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerard Pfannenstiel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerard Lee "Jerry" Pfannenstiel

Notice Condolences Flowers

Gerard Lee "Jerry" Pfannenstiel Notice
Pfannenstiel, Gerard Lee "Jerry" Jerry passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at age 78. He is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Patricia; their children, Jeanne (Mike) Suminski, Kristine (Keith) Brightman, Thomas (Stephanie) Pfannenstiel, and Daniel (Jennifer) Pfannenstiel; and grandchildren that filled his heart with pure joy, Jack, Bennett, Maxwell, Ellen, Nathaniel, Henry, and Lillian. Jerry is also survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, William (Joan) Pfannenstiel and John (Coleen) Pfannenstiel. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Pearl, and his brother, Thomas. Above all, Jerry loved his family. His kind and gentle spirit, welcoming soul, smile, hugs - love and laughter, will be missed by all. Visitation at ST. LEONARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, W173S7743 Westwood Dr. Muskego, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, from 1-3PM. Mass of Christian Burial at 3PM. Private burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials appreciated to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now