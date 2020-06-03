Gerard "Gary" T. Arkin
West Bend - Born to Eternal Life during his sleep May 28, 2020 at the age of 78 years. Loving husband of Peggy for 57 years. Beloved father of David (Anni), Cris (Jay) Walkowski, Mike (Chris), Jeff (Laura), Greg (Jodie), Andy (Sarah), Mary (Paul) Walkowski, James (Jeanine) Stellpflug, Becky (Chris) Pracheil, Wendy Stellpflug, Angie (Ed) Lemar, Steve (Bree), Carrie (Emily) Stellpflug and Megan (Jake) Stern. Brother of the late Mary Lynn (the late Larry) Brotherhood, Bill, the late Betty (the late Greg) Staudacher, Cathy (Steve) Heebsh and Joe (Liz). Brother-in-law of John (Karen) Noll, the late Jean (the late Jim) Stellpflug, Tom (the late Bev) Noll, Jim (Cindy) Noll and Patty (Dan) Kopp. Preceded in death by his parents Jerry and Dorothy Arkin and his in-laws Bill and Louise Noll. Further survived by 30 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild on the way, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Gary was a retired United States Navy Seabees Veteran, Active Boy Scout Leader, Past President of the Village of Big Bend and member of IBEW Local 494. Private funeral services will be held at Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend. Private Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to Cedar Community Philanthropy 113 Cedar Ridge Dr, West Bend, WI 53095 or Cedarcommunity.org
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.