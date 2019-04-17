Services
Gerasimos "Jerry" Anvros

Gerasimos "Jerry" Anvros Notice
Anvros, Gerasimos "Jerry" Born into Eternal Life on Sunday, April 14, 2019, age 83. Beloved husband of the late Niovi (nee Patrinos) for 58 years. Further survived by many family members and friends in Greece and in the United States. Visitation at the Funeral Home on Sunday, April 21, at 4-7PM. Trisagion at 6PM. Additional visitation at ANNUNCIATION GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH, 9400 W. Congress St., on Monday, at 10-11AM. Funeral Service at 11AM. Entombment to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Memorials appreciated to Annunication Greek Orthodox Church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 17, 2019
