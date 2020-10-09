Gerda Josefine Wessels
Milwaukee - On Tuesday, October 6, 2020, Gerda Josefine (nee Jansen) Wessels died at the age of 81.
Born September 20, 1939, in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, to Johann and Gertrud (nee Trippe) Jansen. One younger brother, Hans-Werner. Immigrated to the United States in 1958. Married Willi H. Wessels July 9, 1960, in Chula Vista, CA.
Devoted wife and mother who put family first. Employed by Blue Cross Blue Shield in the 1960s and 1987-2005. Active in local German-American community. Longtime member and Silver Pin recipient of the Bavarian Soccer Club. Beloved member of her Luncheon Ladies' group. Longtime member of Lumen Christi Parish.
Preceded in death by her parents, Gerda is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Willi of Milwaukee, daughters Rita (Larry Domine) of Suttons Bay, MI, Linda (Tim Prescott) of Champaign, IL and Doris (Steve Reske) of Germantown and her grandson Cole Prescott. Also survived by nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law, and cousins in Racine and Germany.
The family thanks Alexian Village, Columbia St. Mary's Ozaukee and Milwaukee, and Lawlis Family Hospice staff.
Due to the pandemic, a private funeral service was held on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Lumen Christi Parish in Mequon with interment at Lumen Christi Cemetery. Memorial donations may be sent to Milwaukee PBS or American Heart Association
.
