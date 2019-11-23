Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
Gerhard A. "Gary" Kamm

Gerhard A. "Gary" Kamm Notice
Gerhard "Gary" A. Kamm

Saukville - Passed away November 20, 2019 at the age of 68 years. Loving father of the late David and Brian Kamm. Dear grandfather of Emma. Beloved son of Margarete and the late Elmar Kamm. Brother of Joe (Marie) Kamm and Maryann (the late Mike) Lucas. Former husband of Kathy Kamm. Further survived by other family and friends. Co-owner of Elmars Auto Body for 40 years. Memorial services will be held Tuesday November 26, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Tuesday 4:00 pm until time of services.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
