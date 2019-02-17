|
Kirst, Gerhard "Gary" Of Galena, IL and formerly of Brookfield, WI passed away February 15, 2019 at Galena Stauss Senior Care Community. He was reunited with his loving wife Ruth, who preceded him in death. Gary is survived by his three children, Karen (Nick) Kirst-Ashman of Waterford, WI, Susan (Jim) Spielman of Columbia, MO and Gary (Linda) Kirst of Galena, IL, and two brothers. He will be greatly missed by his seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Gary was a lifetime social worker with many important responsibilities, a faithful and engaged father and grandfather, a lover of the Northwoods, and follower of Jesus. Visitation at Harder Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 20 beginning at 5:00 PM, until time of the service at 7:00 PM. Private family burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019