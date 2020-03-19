Resources
Gerhard Von Der Ruhr


1941 - 2020
Gerhard Von Der Ruhr Notice
Gerhard von der Ruhr

Gerhard von der Ruhr, 78, died March 14, 2020 at St. Patrick's Hospital in Missoula, MT, after a brief illness. He will be remembered in a celebration of life at an unspecified time in the future in De Pere, WI. He was born in Germany on May 10, 1941. Following earning his undergraduate degree and MBA, he led a long career as an international businessman, ultimately founding three companies involved in medical technology. He married his wife, Ursula, on July 30, 1965. They lived in numerous European countries and settled in the U.S. in 1972, becoming U.S. citizens in 1976. He fell in love with the Pacific Northwest and dearly loved working on his ranch in Huson. He especially enjoyed riding his horse, Star. He is survived by his son, Marc, daughter-in-law, Jennifer, and granddaughters, Emily and Sarah.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020
