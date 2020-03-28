Services
Schmidt Funeral Home - Jackson
N168 W20135 Main Street
Jackson, WI 53037
(262) 677-4993
For more information about
Gerilyn Waszak
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerilyn Waszak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerilyn Waszak


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerilyn Waszak Notice
Gerilyn Waszak

Jackson, WI - Gerilyn "Geri" S. Waszak passed away in Jackson, WI quietly in here sleep early morning Wednesday 18 March 2020. Geri was born on 3 July 1953 in Waukesha, WI to Alexander and Lucille Yuhas. She is survived by her children Tony Schultz and Gary Schultz. She is preceded in death by her husband Randy Waszak along with her parents and siblings. She will be remembered for her can do work ethic and fire like personality. In her last years she enjoyed working with children at Richfield Elementary school as a teacher's assistant for children of special needs. Geri enjoyed her hobbies of watching her neighbor's pets and gardening. A celebration of Geri's life will be held for a later date to be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to the or the Cancer Research Institute. The Schmidt Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the family. On-line guestbook and condolences available at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline