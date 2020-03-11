|
Gerlinde "Linda" Southern
Brookfield - (Nee Braun) Age 80, of Brookfield, found peace on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Lutheran Home in Wauwatosa. Linda was preceded in death by her loving partner Ben Lodwick. She is survived by her daughters Judy, Lisa and Tracy Southern; grandchildren Michael Southern (fiancée Jennifer Kobe), Danny Huettel (Julia), Jordan Huettel, Jacob Huettel and Katie Huettel; step-great-grandchildren Hayley Ladwig and Trinity Vieth; and great-grandchild Ava Southern.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Harder Funeral Home. The family will greet relatives and friends from 11:00 AM, until time of service at 12:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to of Southeastern Wisconsin are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 11, 2020