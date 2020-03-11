Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350

Gerlinde "Linda" Southern

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerlinde "Linda" Southern Notice
Gerlinde "Linda" Southern

Brookfield - (Nee Braun) Age 80, of Brookfield, found peace on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Lutheran Home in Wauwatosa. Linda was preceded in death by her loving partner Ben Lodwick. She is survived by her daughters Judy, Lisa and Tracy Southern; grandchildren Michael Southern (fiancée Jennifer Kobe), Danny Huettel (Julia), Jordan Huettel, Jacob Huettel and Katie Huettel; step-great-grandchildren Hayley Ladwig and Trinity Vieth; and great-grandchild Ava Southern.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Harder Funeral Home. The family will greet relatives and friends from 11:00 AM, until time of service at 12:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to of Southeastern Wisconsin are appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerlinde's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline