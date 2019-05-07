Services
Huehns Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Sturgeon Bay
1414 Michigan Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
(920) 743-5635
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Huehns Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Sturgeon Bay
1414 Michigan Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church in Juddville
4167 Juddville Rd.
Fish Creek, WI
Halverson, Gerrel Rae (Gamm) Geri Halverson, 72, died unexpectedly at home in Door County on May 2, 2019. Graduate of Milwaukee Lutheran High School (1964). Formerly employed with Northwestern National Insurance Company and Wisconsin Electric, both in Milwaukee before becoming a full-time mother. Co-owner and bookkeeper of "Carclean" carwash with husband, Ron. Lived in Cedarburg/Grafton area until relocating to Door County vacation home in 2006. A devoted Christian who served her faith communities with a tender heart. Deeply missed by husband of 53 years, Ron, Egg Harbor; two children, Steve (Heidi) Halverson, Egg Harbor and Krisha (Matt) Bondelli, West Allis; two sisters, Karen Gamm, Wilmington, DE and Lynn (Rev. Robert) Pasbrig, Hartford; other relatives; and good friends in Wisconsin and Florida. VISITATION: 4-7pm, Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Huehns Funeral Home, 1414 Michigan St., Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235. FUNERAL: 11 am, Friday, May 10, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 4167 Juddville Rd., Fish Creek, WI 54212. Burial in the church cemetery. Memorials appreciated for St. Paul Lutheran Church or World Vision. View full tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 7, 2019
