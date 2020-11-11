1/
Gerri Pichler
Gerri Pichler

(nee Moon) Passed away peacefully on Monday, November 2, 2020 at age 90. Beloved wife of Ted. Loving mother of Tom (Sue) Pichler, Linda (Russ) Vindick, Wayne (Ellen) Pichler, Dawn (the late Pat) O'Neil, Randy (Karen) Pichler, David (Julie) Pichler and Lori (Tom) Ludwig. Proud grandma of David, the late Becki (the late Bob), Jennie (Pat), Brandon, Ted, Tami, Paige, Angela, Alli, Madi, Daniel, Ryan, Jason, Katie and Sam. Cherished great-grandma of Lauren, Lukas, Mya, Darcy, Patrick and Claire. Dear sister of Charles, Donald and Marilyn.

Private family services were held.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
