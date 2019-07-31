|
Lorenz, Gertrude E. (Nee Konitzer) of Mequon, Sat. July 27, 2019 age 101. Devoted wife for 66 years to the late Arnold. Loving mother of Jerry (Mary), Sue, Maxine Jahn, the late Donald, Rosanne (Don) Korinek and Joy. Also survived by 5 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. In state Wed. Aug. 7, 10:00 AM at Lumen Christi Catholic Church, 2750 W. Mequon Rd in Mequon followed by Mass at 11:00 AM. EERNISSE FUNERAL HOME Michael Schramka Assoc. eernissefunerfalhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2019