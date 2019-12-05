|
|
Gertrude F. "Gertie" Olsen
Menomonee Falls - (nee Capello) Born to Eternal Life December 4, 2019 at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Vern for 63 years. Loving mother of James, Bonnie (the late Terry) Werner, Curtis, Rodney (Gwen), Gary (Margie) and Mark (Lisa). Proud and loving grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Further survived by her sisters Pearl Capello, Delores (the late Herky) Bates and Margaret (the late James) Kehl, special family member Beverly Beavers, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her siblings Ralph, Frank and Shirley.
Gertie was a member of Sussex Tops for 16 years and retired from Briggs and Stratton after 35 years working as a punch press operator.
Visitation at FUNERAL HOME Saturday, December 14th from 11:00 AM until the time of memorial service at 1:00 PM. Private committal at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
The family would like to give special thanks to Horizon Home Hospice for their compassion and care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 11, 2019