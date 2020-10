Gertrude L. GrishamPassed away peacefully and reunited with her husband, Owen and daughter, Victoria Tyler on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at age 103. Loving mother of Patricia (Robert) Roberson, Charlotte Johnson and Wendy (Reginald) Smith. She will be missed by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.Memorial Gathering Monday, October 26 at the Funeral Home 7001 W. Brown Deer Rd. Milwaukee from 11 AM until time of Service at 12 Noon.