Sikora, Gertrude L. (Nee Dahnke) On April 25th, 2019, Grandma Gert met her Lord and Savior and was reunited with her loving husband Fred. Gert was born on August 3rd, 1919, to Fred and Della Dahnke in Milwaukee, WI. Loving mother of Daniel (Julie) and Mary (Roger) Faccio. Beloved grandmother of Craig (Emily), Kyle, and Abby (Mike) Moennig, and great-grandmother of Anya. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Susan, and many other relatives and friends. Gert was preceded in death by her husband Fred, sister Frieda, brother Fritz, and other relatives. Gert married the man of her dreams on September 27th, 1941 at Mt. Calvary Lutheran, and they lived in the Milwaukee area until 1966 when they moved to Florence,WI. There they owned and operated the Keyes Lake Trading Post for 10 years where they met many wonderful people of which many became close friends. Gert was a dedicated mom and grandmother who appreciated the simple things in life. She will always be remembered by her infectious smile that greeted you every time you saw her. Private services pending.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019