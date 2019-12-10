|
Gertrude Lina Messer
Mequon - (Nee Nagel) December 9, 2019 at the age of 98 years. Born in Gallschutz, Germany and immigrated to Milwaukee in 1949. Proudly became a US Citizen in 1956. She taught kindergarten in Germany, and later pre-school in Glendale, Wisconsin.
Beloved wife of the late Waldemar Messer. Loving mother of the late Tom Messer and Peter (Christine) Messer. Beloved grandmother of Heidi (Edward) Binninger and James (Mandy) Schneiker; and great-grandmother of Brady, Drake, Hailey and Judah. Dearest sister of the late Karl and Thea (Achim) Hoenigk. Further survived by her niece Carla (Jack) Dumke and many other friends.
Traudl especially loved her family, longtime friends, teaching children arts & crafts, flowers, gardening, sewing & knitting, singing, entertaining others with food & beautiful music, traveling the world and learning about nature. She will be missed by all. Private family services held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 15, 2019