Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10280 N. Port Washington Rd.
Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 241-8085
Resources
More Obituaries for Gertrude Messer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gertrude Lina Messer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gertrude Lina Messer Notice
Gertrude Lina Messer

Mequon - (Nee Nagel) December 9, 2019 at the age of 98 years. Born in Gallschutz, Germany and immigrated to Milwaukee in 1949. Proudly became a US Citizen in 1956. She taught kindergarten in Germany, and later pre-school in Glendale, Wisconsin.

Beloved wife of the late Waldemar Messer. Loving mother of the late Tom Messer and Peter (Christine) Messer. Beloved grandmother of Heidi (Edward) Binninger and James (Mandy) Schneiker; and great-grandmother of Brady, Drake, Hailey and Judah. Dearest sister of the late Karl and Thea (Achim) Hoenigk. Further survived by her niece Carla (Jack) Dumke and many other friends.

Traudl especially loved her family, longtime friends, teaching children arts & crafts, flowers, gardening, sewing & knitting, singing, entertaining others with food & beautiful music, traveling the world and learning about nature. She will be missed by all. Private family services held.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gertrude's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline