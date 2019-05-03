|
Grahek, Gertrude M. Passed away peacefully on April 27, 2019 at the age of 65 years. Daughter of the late Howard and Carmel Grahek. Survived by her twin brother Joseph H. Grahek IV, nephew, Joseph H. Grahek V and his mother Catherine Grahek, her cousin Paula Dicks, longtime college friend Kathy Waters, and her beloved cat Jiggs. Gertrude was a graduate of University of Wisconsin- Madison, former graduate student of University of Nebraska. She chose to dedicate much of her adult life to taking care of her parents. She was a creative woman , known for her gardening and baking skills. Although a teetotaler her desserts were especially prized for their strong alcohol content. She gave to life more than she got. Memorial services will be held Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home with a visitation 2:00 pm until time of services.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 3, 2019