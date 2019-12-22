|
|
Gertrude M. Peschong
Hartford - (Nee Ganser)
Born February 23, 1923 and entered eternal rest on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the age of 96 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mother of Marie (Bill) Dobrinska, Susan (Woody) Bach, Thomas (Sheila) Peschong, Cynthia (Marty) Peschong-Rector, Robert Peschong, Michael (Michele) Peschong, Barbara (David) Peschong-LaVanway, Catherine (Jay) Dunston and the late John Peschong. Proud grandmother of 20 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 10:30AM-12PM Friday, December 27, 2019 at Saint Sebastian Parish (5400 W. Washington Blvd. Milwaukee, WI 53208), with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12PM.
Please visit www.churchandchapel.com for full obituary notice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 22 to Dec. 25, 2019