Gertrude Mae Mork
Born April 16, 1929, passed away Tuesday, May 12 at age 91.
Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Mork. Loving mother of Lori (Dale Cudnohoske) Pritzl and grandmother of Ryan Pritzl. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Chris and Catherine Johnson and siblings Howard (Gladys) Johnson, Martha (Roger) Mork and June (Otto) Marquardt.
Private interment at Scandinavia Lutheran Cemetery, Scandinavia, WI.
Born April 16, 1929, passed away Tuesday, May 12 at age 91.
Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Mork. Loving mother of Lori (Dale Cudnohoske) Pritzl and grandmother of Ryan Pritzl. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Chris and Catherine Johnson and siblings Howard (Gladys) Johnson, Martha (Roger) Mork and June (Otto) Marquardt.
Private interment at Scandinavia Lutheran Cemetery, Scandinavia, WI.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 17, 2020.