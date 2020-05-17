Gertrude Mae Mork
1929 - 2020
Gertrude Mae Mork

Born April 16, 1929, passed away Tuesday, May 12 at age 91.

Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Mork. Loving mother of Lori (Dale Cudnohoske) Pritzl and grandmother of Ryan Pritzl. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Chris and Catherine Johnson and siblings Howard (Gladys) Johnson, Martha (Roger) Mork and June (Otto) Marquardt.

Private interment at Scandinavia Lutheran Cemetery, Scandinavia, WI.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
Scandinavia Lutheran Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home
5355 West Forest Home Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53220-1410
(414) 321-1700
