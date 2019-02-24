|
Setunsky, Gertrude T. (Nee Lyskawa) passed away February 15, 2019 at the home of her daughter Susan (Paul) Possemato in Tucson, AZ. She was born on December 3, 1925 in Milwaukee, WI; the only daughter of the eight children of Maksymiljan and Stanislawa Lyskawa who immigrated to the United States from Poland. She graduated from South Division H.S. in Milwaukee. She was a devoted Air Force wife and mother raising her twin children, Michael and Susan, during her husband Louis' 28-year Air Force career. She lived in several locations including Germany and Hawaii. She entered Government Civil Service while living in Fairfield, CA. where her husband retired in 1973. She worked as a secretary for units at Travis Air Force Base and retired in 1996 after 21 years of service. Gertrude moved to Tucson in 2015 to be in the care of her daughter. She was a homemaker who loved to cook, read, work cross word puzzles and play a competitive game of Scrabble . She spoke fluent Polish and learned conversational German and Spanish during her travels. She is survived by her daughter, son Michael (Christa) of Woodbridge VA., grandson, John (Lisa) and brother, Eugene (Rosalie). She was preceded in death by her infant son Robert, her husband of 50 years, Msgt. Louis L. Setunsky, USAF (Ret), parents, and brothers: Stanley, Max, Chester, Sylvester, Donald, and Richard. Gertrude will be interred with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019