Services
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
Resources
More Obituaries for Gilbert Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gilbert B. "Gil" Miller

Notice Condolences Flowers

Gilbert B. "Gil" Miller Notice
Miller, Gilbert B. "Gil" February 19, 2019 at the age of 83 years. Survived by his children Mike (Wendy) Miller, Monica (Andy) Borkowski and Michele (Bob) Becker. Further survived by 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents Bernard Miller and Genevieve Sherkenbach, and wife Judith Bogie. For further information please visit the funeral home website. Visitation Wednesday, February 27 at the Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now