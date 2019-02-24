|
|
Miller, Gilbert B. "Gil" February 19, 2019 at the age of 83 years. Survived by his children Mike (Wendy) Miller, Monica (Andy) Borkowski and Michele (Bob) Becker. Further survived by 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents Bernard Miller and Genevieve Sherkenbach, and wife Judith Bogie. For further information please visit the funeral home website. Visitation Wednesday, February 27 at the Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019