Greifenhagen, Gilbert Dennis Gilbert Dennis Greifenhagen, 79, Marshfield, went to meet his Lord Jesus on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in Marshfield, WI. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, where the visitation will be from 10:00 am on Saturday until service time. A visitation will also be held from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Graceland Cemetery Chapel in Milwaukee where entombment will take place. He is survived by his brother, Robert (Margaret) Greifenhgen of Marshfield, and their children, Lila Marie (Patrick) Hamel and their children, Nathan, Jonathan and Luke Hamel; Margaret E. (Kent) Hamilton and their children, Jordana and Annaleya McNeal; and Robert J. Greifenhagen. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert O. and Lillian and a brother Frederic. Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 30, 2019