Gilbert E. Hittman "Bink"
Passed away July 23. 2020, age 84. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Bachand) for 63 years. Dear father of Ken (Betty), Jim, Steve (Denise) and Dee Dee (Robb) Rutta. Brother of Jeanne Kaminski, Charles (Janice), John (Karen) and Gloria (Ken) Lentz. Also 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Memorial visitation Monday July 27, from 4 - 6 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 3774 E. Underwood Ave. at S. Swift, Cudahy WI , with Memorial Service at 6 PM.