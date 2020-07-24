1/
Gilbert E. "Bink" Hittman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gilbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gilbert E. Hittman "Bink"

Passed away July 23. 2020, age 84. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Bachand) for 63 years. Dear father of Ken (Betty), Jim, Steve (Denise) and Dee Dee (Robb) Rutta. Brother of Jeanne Kaminski, Charles (Janice), John (Karen) and Gloria (Ken) Lentz. Also 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Memorial visitation Monday July 27, from 4 - 6 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 3774 E. Underwood Ave. at S. Swift, Cudahy WI , with Memorial Service at 6 PM.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
3774 East Underwood Avenue
Cudahy, WI 53110
(414) 744-7377
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved