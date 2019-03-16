Services
Gilbert E. Hoelzer Notice
Hoelzer, Gilbert E. Gilbert E. Hoelzer, 65, Of New Berlin passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 in Cape Coral, Florida. He was born in Milwaukee on December 8, 1953 to Lawrence and Rose Hoelzer. He and his brother, Dale were the owners of Green Fields Golf Center in Greenfield, WI. Gilbert was an avid traveler having visited 63 countries. He is survived by his sisters: Arleen Kasten and Joan McPherson and his brother, Dale (Bonnie) Hoelzer and 2 nieces and 2 nephews, Kim Dryja, Kris Kasten, Christy Schultz and Michael McPherson. He was preceded in death by his parents. There will be a memorial service Saturday, June 15th, 2019 from 2 to 5 pm at Highlands Church 11530 W. Layton Ave. Greenfield, WI 53228. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Highlands Church In the memo line write: "LawrenceRosa Memorial School" located in Cambodia where he was a founder and sponsor. Info. Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park (239) 334-4880.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 16, 2019
