Services
Max A Sass & Sons Milwaukee - Oklahoma Chapel
1515 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 645-4992
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
ST. ALPHONSUS PARISH
6060 W. Loomis Rd.
Greendale, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. ALPHONSUS PARISH
6060 W. Loomis Rd
Greendale, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gilbert Smieja
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gilbert E. "Gil" Smieja


1933 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Gilbert E. "Gil" Smieja Notice
Born to eternal life June 25, 2019 at the age of 85. Loving husband of Arlene (Nee Wieczorek) Smieja. Dear dad of Cheryl Smieja, Julie (Vinny) Sperka, Scott (Chris), Gary (Connie) and Andy (Jen) Smieja. dear grandpa of Jason Smieja, Jaclyn (Eric) Kujawa, Jake and Kristin Sperka, Great granpda of Owen Kujawa. Brother of Geraldine (Leroy) Robarge. Brother in law of Bob (JeanAnne) Wieczorek. Further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Gil retired from Harley Davidson after 35 years and was a 40 year member of the Greendale Lions Club.
A visitation will be held at ST. ALPHONSUS PARISH (6060 W. Loomis Rd. Greendale, WI) on Saturday June 29, 2019 from 9-10:45 AM with the funeral mass to begin at 11 AM. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the would be appreciated.logo
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Milwaukee - Oklahoma Chapel
Download Now
jsonline