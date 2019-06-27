|
Born to eternal life June 25, 2019 at the age of 85. Loving husband of Arlene (Nee Wieczorek) Smieja. Dear dad of Cheryl Smieja, Julie (Vinny) Sperka, Scott (Chris), Gary (Connie) and Andy (Jen) Smieja. dear grandpa of Jason Smieja, Jaclyn (Eric) Kujawa, Jake and Kristin Sperka, Great granpda of Owen Kujawa. Brother of Geraldine (Leroy) Robarge. Brother in law of Bob (JeanAnne) Wieczorek. Further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Gil retired from Harley Davidson after 35 years and was a 40 year member of the Greendale Lions Club.
A visitation will be held at ST. ALPHONSUS PARISH (6060 W. Loomis Rd. Greendale, WI) on Saturday June 29, 2019 from 9-10:45 AM with the funeral mass to begin at 11 AM. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 27, 2019