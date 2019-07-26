|
Maffit Jr., Gilbert F. Passed away July 24, 2019 at the age of 95. Preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert Sr. and Florence; first wife and mother of his children, Dorothy; second wife, Margaret "Peggy"; and brothers, Norman and Vernon. Father of Nancy (Jon) Garms and Gilbert III (Sherry). Further survived by stepchildren, stepgrandchildren, other relatives and friends. Gilbert was very proud of his service as a Navy pilot during WWII. After his stint in the Navy, he became a carpenter/lather and eventually became half owner of an interior construction business. He enjoyed vacations with family and friends in Northern Wisconsin, as well as his many fishing trips with friends. Gilbert was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and proud season ticket holder. The family would like to thank Ellen's Home North in Germantown for their kind and compassionate care. Funeral service will be held Monday, July 29 at 12 PM at the funeral home. Visitation from 10 AM until the time of service. Private entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to a veteran's .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from July 26 to July 28, 2019