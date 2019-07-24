|
Huntington, Gilbert G. Passed away July 23, 2019 at the age of 89 years. Beloved husband of the late Barbara. Loving dad of Jeff (Jacquie) and Debbie Kraemer. Dear grandpa of Cassie (Tim) Krause, and Jamie Kraemer (Michael Karas). Great grandpa of Madison, Aidan, and Miles. Veteran of the Korean War. Funeral services will be held Thursday July 25, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Thursday at the funeral home 4:00 pm until time of services. Interment Friday July 26 at 10:00 am at Highland Memorial Park, please meet at the cemetery office.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 24, 2019