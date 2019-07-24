Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
4:00 PM
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
Interment
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Highland Memorial Park
Gilbert G. Huntington

Gilbert G. Huntington Notice
Huntington, Gilbert G. Passed away July 23, 2019 at the age of 89 years. Beloved husband of the late Barbara. Loving dad of Jeff (Jacquie) and Debbie Kraemer. Dear grandpa of Cassie (Tim) Krause, and Jamie Kraemer (Michael Karas). Great grandpa of Madison, Aidan, and Miles. Veteran of the Korean War. Funeral services will be held Thursday July 25, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Thursday at the funeral home 4:00 pm until time of services. Interment Friday July 26 at 10:00 am at Highland Memorial Park, please meet at the cemetery office.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 24, 2019
