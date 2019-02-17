Services
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
Resources
More Obituaries for Gilbert Mahn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gilbert John "Jack" Mahn

Notice Condolences Flowers

Gilbert John "Jack" Mahn Notice
Mahn, Gilbert John "Jack" Entered Eternal Life February 13, 2019 at just shy of 90 years old. Preceded in death by his wife Florence (nee Szalewski) and granddaughter Emily Lauer. Dearest father of Marilyn (David) Lauer, Martin (Cheri), LuAnne (Michael) Labinski and Joey (Sheri). Loving grandfather of 7 and great-grandfather to several. Dear brother of Alyce (Chester) Skrobis, brother-in-law of Barbara Coetzee and special friend of Camille. Further survived by other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Wisconsin are appreciated. Visitation Saturday, Feb. 23 from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at ST. ROMAN CHURCH (1810 W. Bolivar Ave, Milwaukee) followed by the Celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Interment Arlington Park Cemetery.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.