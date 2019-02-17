|
Mahn, Gilbert John "Jack" Entered Eternal Life February 13, 2019 at just shy of 90 years old. Preceded in death by his wife Florence (nee Szalewski) and granddaughter Emily Lauer. Dearest father of Marilyn (David) Lauer, Martin (Cheri), LuAnne (Michael) Labinski and Joey (Sheri). Loving grandfather of 7 and great-grandfather to several. Dear brother of Alyce (Chester) Skrobis, brother-in-law of Barbara Coetzee and special friend of Camille. Further survived by other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Wisconsin are appreciated. Visitation Saturday, Feb. 23 from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at ST. ROMAN CHURCH (1810 W. Bolivar Ave, Milwaukee) followed by the Celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Interment Arlington Park Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019