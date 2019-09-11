|
Gilbert "Gil" Kuglitsch, a longtime resident of Milwaukee, passed away on August 19 in Mountain Home, AR at the age of 88. He served his country in the army during the Korean War. He married Lucia Faillaci in 1954. In 1991 he retired from Prudential Financial. Gil was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Gil is survived by his wife Lucia of 65 years, 3 children: Barbara (James) Marrs, James (Lisa) Kuglitsch, and Diane (James) Kahle. He leaves behind 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He is further survived by his brother Dr. Ervin (Marion) Kuglitsch, sister Hedwig Tomczyk, and sister-in-law Patricia (Mike) Buckna, as well as other relatives and friends.
A Committal Ceremony will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 35& Morgan, Milwaukee on September 16 beginning at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019