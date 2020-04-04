Services
Gilbert "Gil" Mliner


1927 - 2020
Gilbert "Gil" Mliner Notice
Gilbert "Gil" Mliner

Oak Creek - On April 2, 2020, Gil passed away while surrounded by the love of his wife, Mary, and their five children. Gil, age 92, was born in Sheboygan, WI on November 23, 1927. Mary and Gil celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in June 2019. Family meant everything to Gil and he was beyond proud of their 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He had a special way of connecting with people through his generous spirit, humor and many talents, especially his love for watercolor painting. It is Gil's wish to express, "Thank you to Mary, my wife, our children and all those who made my life a wonderful journey." Their family includes children: Kathy (Gaylord) Hahn, Dave (Robby) Mliner, Maribeth, Peg (Jeff) Thompson and Ann (Pete) Thompson. Grandchildren: Carrie, Chris, Chelley; Julie, Michael, James; Chad, Cassy, Jon; Lindsey, Hillary, Owen; Nate, Hanna, Jake and Kelsey. Great-grandchildren: Ella, Joanna, Kenneth, Evelyn, Grace, Lucas Jr., Eddie, Jane, Abby, Ben, Jack, Reese, Elle and Ryan. A private Mass and entombment will be held April 7, 2020. At a later date, a Memorial Mass and Celebration of Gil's Life will be scheduled. In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to make a donation to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
