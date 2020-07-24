1/
Gilbert "Gil" Nock M.D. Jr.
Gilbert "Gil" Nock Jr. MD

passed away on July 21, 2020 at 89. Gil was a proud veteran who served in the United States Navy from 1951 until 1955 when he was honorably discharged. He served as 1st Class Petty Officer and with the Hospital Corps. After his discharge Gil obtained a Bachelor of Science from Marquette University, which he completed in 1959. He went on to obtain his M.D. from Marquette University College of Medicine in 1963 and interned from 1963-1964 at Columbia Hospital in Milwaukee. He completed his Psychiatric Residency in 1967. In Gil's psychiatric practice he worked with a number of psychiatrists and in solo practice he specialized in group psychotherapy and counseling women who had experienced abuse. Gil is survived by his wife of 48 years Kathy (nee Sonju) Nock, 4 children and 9 grandchildren.A Private Memorial Service will be held.

Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
