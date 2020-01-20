|
Gilbert "Gil" Palay
Milwaukee - Passed away on Jan. 17, 2020 after a brief illness. His wife of nearly 70 years, J. Dorothy "Dottie" Palay, was at his side.
Born Sept. 16, 1927, Gil was a native, and lifelong resident of Milw., WI. A graduate of the University of WI-Madison, Gil enjoyed two successful careers, first as a CPA and later as a director and senior executive of Manpower, the Milw. based temporary help services company. In his leisure time he spent many hours on his favorite pastimes, which included art, travel, golf, UW sports, and the Green Bay Packers. But nothing ever compared to his greatest joy in life: a family spanning four generations. His love for, and devotion to, his family were matched only by the pride and joy they felt in calling him their husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle.
He is survived, and will be deeply missed, by his wife, Dottie; two sons, Thomas (Diane) and Robert (Linda); five grandchildren, Daniel (Kathryn), Jessica (Robert), David (Emily), Adam (Anne) and Joshua (Lizbeth); and two great-grandchildren, Sydney and Maxwell, as well as nieces and nephews, Gabrielle, Barbara, Lynne, Laurie, Edward, Andrew, and Robert. He was preceded in death by his brother, Earl, and survived by Earl's wife, Elizabeth.
Funeral Service Thurs., Jan. 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM at THE FUNERAL HOME. Burial to follow at Spring Hill Cemetery, 166 S. Hawley Ct., Milw. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Milw. Art Museum or the Milw. Jewish Federation, two organizations to which Gil had a long commitment and involvement.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020