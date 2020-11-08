Gilbert R. Strelow
West Allis. - Passed to Eternal Life, Sunday, November 8, 2020, age 86 years. Beloved husband of Arlene (nee McMullen). Dear father of Jayne Szymanski. Loving grandfather of Gerald and Joshua Szymanski and great grandfather of Aiden and Bexley. Also survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends. Visitation Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Bevsek Verbick Funeral Home 9:30 - 11 AM. Interment Highland Memoria Park. Retired employee of Wisconsin Nipple and Fabricating. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association
appreciated