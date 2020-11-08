1/
Gilbert R. Strelow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gilbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gilbert R. Strelow

West Allis. - Passed to Eternal Life, Sunday, November 8, 2020, age 86 years. Beloved husband of Arlene (nee McMullen). Dear father of Jayne Szymanski. Loving grandfather of Gerald and Joshua Szymanski and great grandfather of Aiden and Bexley. Also survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends. Visitation Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Bevsek Verbick Funeral Home 9:30 - 11 AM. Interment Highland Memoria Park. Retired employee of Wisconsin Nipple and Fabricating. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association appreciated






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved